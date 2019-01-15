2 Bodies Discovered In Rural Okfuskee County, OSBI Confirms
CLEARVIEW, Oklahoma - Two bodies have been found at the location of a homicide investigation in rural Okfuskee County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
State investigators were called to the scene at the request of police from Temple, Texas, on a case that led them to Okfuskee County. Detectives from the Temple Police Department obtained information relating to the investigation into the disappearance of Jenna Scott, 28, and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, a release from Temple Police states.
More than a dozen agents from the OSBI worked with Okfuskee CountySheriff's investigators to search behind a home on a remote stretch of country road. The undersheriff confirmed two bodies were found and the search for evidence will continue overnight.
Temple Police said the preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe the bodies recovered are Scott and Swearingin. Their families have been notified.
Scott and Swearingin were last heard from January 4th. A former and estranged boyfriend of Scott's, Cedric Marks was arrested in Minnesota for burglary last week; now due for questioning about the couple's disappearance.
The OSBI has been processing the scene for a day and a half and say it's important to note that there is no ongoing threat to local residents.
Authorities still must determine if the couple was killed in Oklahoma or in Texas. The former boyfriend waived extradition back to Texas for questioning. Authorities in Minnesota say they're reopening an old case of another former girlfriend of his reported missing and never found.
This is a developing story.