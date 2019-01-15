News
4.4 Earthquake, Aftershocks Rattle Garfield County Tuesday
Tuesday, January 15th 2019, 7:55 AM CST
Several earthquakes rattled Tuesday morning in north central Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was reported at 7:28 a.m. Its epicenter was about four miles southwest of Hayward, about 21 miles east-southeast of Enid, 26 miles north-northwest of Guthrie, and about 29 miles west-northwest of Stillwater.
The quake was more than three miles deep.
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported at 7:32 a.m. Its epicenter was about five miles north-northeast of Marshall, about 20 miles southeast of Enid, 25 miles north-northwest of Guthrie, and about 30 miles west-northwest of Stillwater.
No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.