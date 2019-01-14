Kirsten Hatfield's Mother: 'I'm Not Celebrating Anthony Palma's Murder'
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - It's been nearly three days since convicted murderer Anthony Palma was killed in prison.
This news has been overwhelming for Shannon Hazen, the mother of the little girl Palma killed.
“How I think she should be seen as just this beautiful soul who lives on,” Hazen said of Kirsten.
Eight-year-old Kirsten was taken from her bedroom in 1997 and murdered by Anthony Palma.
In the years since the tragedy, Hazen has moved toward forgiveness.
“I have been praying for Anthony Palma for a very long time now, even before, back since he was nameless and faceless,” Hazen said.
Hazen was also praying for answers. Palma never revealed to her where he put Kirsten's body, and now never will.
Investigators say Palma was killed, likely by his cellmate, in the state penitentiary Friday.
“Obviously, it just came with a lot of emotions, just a ton of emotions and a ton of questions,” Hazen said of the news.
It's hard for Hazen to put into words what she's feeling now.
“I'm not celebrating Anthony Palma's murder. I'm not celebrating that, and I actually am praying for his family,” Hazen said.
Hazen says she'll face this news the same way she faced other changes in this case, with her faith in God.
“I'm just not going to give up hope, that just because he's gone means that we are not going to get anymore answers,” Hazen said.
The cellmate accused of killing Palma was also serving life for a murder conviction of his own.