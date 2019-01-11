2 Adults, 1 Juvenile Arrested After Children Found Living In Deplorable Conditions In Enid
ENID, Oklahoma - Enid police detectives arrested two adults and one juvenile in a child abuse investigation on Wednesday. But the investigation began days earlier, when someone reported that the juvenile's cellphone may have contained images of child pornography.
The child pornography investigation is still going on, but Enid police say it broke open their child abuse and neglect case.
“Detectives were able to get a search warrant for that cellphone and while searching that cellphone, came across a video of the juvenile with a stungun-type device,” said Detective Sgt. Nick John, with Enid Police.
He says that in the videos, the juvenile was kicking and attempting to shock small children. And another video shows him shocking a cat with the device.
The poor conditions of the home where the videos were filmed also caught their attention.
“We went out to the house to do a welfare check on the kids. When they got there, they made contact with the mother, Brandy Washburn,” said Detective John.
The mother wouldn't cooperate with detectives. They got a search warrant. The floors and surfaces of the home were covered with filth, animal feces, spoiled food and beer cans.
Based on the evidence, Enid police arrested Brandy Washburn, 41, and Tracy Jennerjohn, 47, on complaints of felony child neglect. They also arrested the juvenile, whose name is not being released, on complaints of felony cruelty to animals and felony child abuse.
“Once the conditions were found, photographs obviously were taken. Department of Human Services was called out to the scene for the children. The two children were placed into DHS custody at that time,” said Detective John.
Both investigations are still ongoing. Enid police will continue to comb through the juvenile's cellphone for more evidence.