Doctors don't introduce patients on the same waitlist even if they have different blood types, like Sarah and Daru, but they met at physical therapy, and a friendship began, the two inspiring each other to work through their exercises.



Then, days before Christmas, Daru had a donor - a new chance at life and a chance to see his 3-year-old grow up.



"To be honest, I had felt a little bad at first … she had been through so much too. You know, like, why didn't she go first?" Daru said.



Then the transplant team got news during Daru's surgery that they could only describe as a Christmas miracle: Sarah got a match too. It was the first time a hospital had ever done two of that particular surgery in the same year, much less the same day.