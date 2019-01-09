Murray faces a very difficult decision in the "nice problem to have" department. It's awfully tough to play minor-league baseball and college football at the same time. If he chooses the NFL, he has to give a ton of money back to the A's. If he chooses baseball, he faces possibly a few years of slumming it in the minors after getting to play in front of 85,000 people for one of college football's marquee programs that was just in the College Football Playoff. Further, getting to Major League Baseball -- even for first rounders -- is far from a sure thing, whereas getting picked in the first round of the NFL pretty well guarantees being on an NFL roster immediately.