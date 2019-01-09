Maud Resident Feels 'Uneasy' After Finding Hidden Camera Placed By Police Officer
A Maud resident was left on edge after a game camera was discovered zip-tied to a tree in his backyard. The discovery was made by Alan Wroolie’s 12-year-old daughter Monday.
“We don't know if it's somebody trying to track our schedule to come rob us blind,” said Wroolie. “We didn't know if it was somebody out here trying to watch our kids.”
Wroolie took the SD card out of the camera and uploaded the photos to his laptop. He found a man he didn’t recognize mounting the camera on the tree on December 19. With a photo, Wroolie took to social media asking if anyone recognized the man.
After a day on the world wide web, the man and two others returned to Wroolie’s property.
“I was pouring a cup of coffee in my kitchen, and I looked out my window and seen the man that was on the photo on a camera that was planted in my backyard, walking into my backyard,” said Wroolie. “I didn't know if it was somebody coming to retaliate for being put on blast on social media, because it did get a good deal of attention.”
It turns out a reserve Maud police officer placed the camera there in an effort to catch a burglar.
Police say it was a miscommunication.
"I spent a lengthy amount of time with homeowners this morning," said Maud Police Chief Patricia Bateman. "I went by about 7:15 this morning and visited them for well over an hour, and explained the situation to them. We understood both sides of it."
A bit spooked, the Wroolie family has chalked it up to a lesson learned.
“We're glad that they’re trying to make steps in preventing burglaries, but the route that was taken this time around made us a little more uneasy than gave us a safe feeling,” said Wroolie.