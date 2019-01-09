Community Working To Rescue Stray Dog In Yukon After Trap Stolen
YUKON, Oklahoma - A Yukon animal rescue is asking for the community's help after a trap they set out to catch a stray, was stolen.
Officials say the handmade trap was specifically placed in hopes of rescuing the dog they’ve now named Gypsy.
Claudia Sims, a volunteer at Friends of the Mustang Animal Shelter, has been doing everything she can to get Gypsy off the streets for the last two years.
“I had her sister caught a couple days before Fourth of July, 2017. I had her (Gypsy) caught on Fourth of July, but sadly somebody let her out of the trap,” said Sims.
She adds that the stray is in need of medical attention and is in a dangerous environment, as she continues to hang around the Yukon recycling center.
“She can get killed on the street. She can catch diseases. She can get hit by a car. There's so many possibilities. That's not the life we want for her,” said Sims.
Coaxing Gypsy with food and using a coyote trap, hasn't done the trick. But Sims says a friend reached out and offered to help by supplying her with a “Missy” trap, which was handmade last year.
“This trap was originally built for Brisby which was lost here,” said Sims.
News 9 first told you about Brisby last year, after he was stolen from his owners’ trailer, while she was in town for a barrel racing competition.
Sims and other volunteers say they get reports of Brisby sightings, but haven't been able to catch up with him yet.
The trap, now set up for Gypsy, was only up for 24 hours before it disappeared.
“I saw already the string being cut. I reported to animal control. And when I came back, around 1:30, the trap was already taken,” said Sims.
Sims' hope is to get the trap back because it may be the only way this timid stray can get into a loving home.
They're currently waiting for surveillance video from the Yukon recycling center and already have a home lined up for Gypsy, once she's rescued.
If you have any information regarding the stolen trap, you’re asked to call Yukon Police or Animal Control.