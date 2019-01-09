OSU Coach Mike Gundy’s Contract Extended Through 2023
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - On Wednesday, Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State came to an agreement to add an extra year onto his contract, which now keeps him at Oklahoma State through at least 2023.
“Coach Gundy has built the Oklahoma State football program into a regular contender in the Big 12 and he has done it the right way,” said OSU athletic director Mike Holder.
Since 2010, Oklahoma State has six seasons with at least 10 wins, a Big 12 title in 2011, and has posted 13 straight winning seasons.
“Outside of my family, coaching football at Oklahoma State is the biggest part of who I am,” Gundy said. “I’m more energized and excited about Cowboy Football than at any time during my career. I appreciate the continued support of President Hargis, Coach Holder, the Board of Regents and the OSU fan base. Our players start winter conditioning on Monday and I’m chomping at the bit to get back into spring ball in March.”