Thunder Center Nerlens Noel Suffers Concussion During Timberwolves Game
Wednesday, January 9th 2019, 2:27 PM CST
Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel suffered a concussion during Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team said Wednesday.
Noel lost consciousness after he was hit in the head by Andrew Wiggins's elbow during the third quarter.
Noel was held overnight at OU Medical Center for tests and observations, and he has been placed on NBA concussion protocol.
Per NBA concussion protocol, Noel will begin the NBA-mandated return-to-participation protocol. There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol.