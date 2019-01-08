“We are excited to make OKC part of our tour stop and could not think of a better way to kick off our Tour. Mike and Bruce are very excited to once again play Oklahoma City especially given the causes at hand.” said Occhipinti. “We’ve invited the community together for a night of “Fun, Fun, Fun” music while helping raise funds to fight childhood hunger, blood, and all other horrible cancers. Oklahomans are second to none when it comes to helping others. We expect the turn out to be huge.”