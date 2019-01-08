Beach Boys To Perform In OKC Concert Benefiting Regional Food Bank, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Beach Boys, featuring Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, will make a stop in Oklahoma City as part of their “Now and Then” summer tour to help raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma “Food For Kids” program and The Oklahoma Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. All net proceeds raised from the show will be donated to both charities.
The concert will be held at The Civic Center Music Hall, May 4, 2019 at 7:00. Tickets go on sale Friday January 11, and can be purchased online at www.okcciviccenter.com, over the phone at 405-594-8300, or in person at The Civic Center Music Hall, located at 201 N. Walker Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73102.
Guest staring, with The Beach Boys, will be Surf Rock Icon Dean Torrence of “Jan and Dean” fame.
As a special offer to all fans attending the show, a digital download of Mike Love’s new album, Unleash the Love is included with every purchased ticket. Details provided by The Civic Center Music Hall.
This marks the second time the band has played Oklahoma City since 2007 said show producer and Edmond resident John Occhipinti.
“We are excited to make OKC part of our tour stop and could not think of a better way to kick off our Tour. Mike and Bruce are very excited to once again play Oklahoma City especially given the causes at hand.” said Occhipinti. “We’ve invited the community together for a night of “Fun, Fun, Fun” music while helping raise funds to fight childhood hunger, blood, and all other horrible cancers. Oklahomans are second to none when it comes to helping others. We expect the turn out to be huge.”
In Oklahoma, one in four children lives with hunger every day. Every $100 raised from The Beach Boys’ concert will support a child in a Food for Kids program for an entire school year. Last school year, the Regional Food Bank provided more than 2.3 million meals for chronically hungry children through its Food for Kids Programs.
“In order to thrive, children need access to nutritious food and that’s what we provide through the Food for Kids Programs,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “We are so thankful for The Beach Boys and their devoted fans for joining us in the fight against childhood hunger.”
“We are sincerely grateful to The Beach Boys and their fans for joining us in the fight against blood cancer and all types of cancer,” said Kacy Lowe, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. “Funds from The Beach Boys’ benefit concert will expand research and provide support to patients who are living battling blood cancers today. LLS gave more than $656,000 to support Oklahomans battling cancer in the last year alone.”