Oklahoma Game Warden Catches Poacher On Dating App
Monday, January 7th 2019, 10:59 AM CST
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma - A potential date night turned into a poaching case when game wardens say an Oklahoma woman bragged about spotlighting a deer on a dating app.
Game Warden Cannon Harrison said he was talking with a woman on his personal dating app when she told him she "just shot a bigo buck". The McIntosh County woman said she used a spotlight to shoot the deer and even sent Warden Harrison several pictures.
Game wardens say they went to the property where she killed the deer and made the illegal deer case. She has already pleaded guilty and paid multiple fines.
You can view more photos and info on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page.