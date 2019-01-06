News
Firefighters Battle Large Fire At SW OKC Medical Marijuana Dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters are battling a large commercial fire in Southwest Oklahoma City, Sunday night.
According to officials, the fire is at a medical marijuana dispensary near South Western Avenue and Southwest 29th Street.
The dispensary has not been stocked with marijuana yet.
There are currently no reports of injuries.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.