Norman Gas Station Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint; Suspect Caught At Casino
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A 35-year-old man has been charged in Cleveland County following a gas station robbery on New Year’s Day.
Ashley Smith, a 28-year-old clerk at the Phillips 66 on West Main Street in Norman, said Kristopher Charles Shawn walked into the store and was acting odd.
The store is owned by Smith’s family, and her mom was also there at the time. The two said they believe Shawn initially came in to case out their business.
“I got this gut feeling about him. I have never gotten this feeling before,” said Smith.
She said soon Shawn left the store, and later her mother left too. However, Shawn appeared again about an hour later.
Smith picked up her phone, hoping she could reach her mom. She tried to move slowly and calmly as she was held at gunpoint.
“I was hoping that he would wait and listen until she got here,” said Smith.
“I am thinking she could have been shot. This could have ended a lot worse than what it did,” said Stacy Smith McCathern, the victim’s mother.
McCathern quickly pulled images from the security cameras and posted them on Facebook.
Soon, there were leads. Others shared the post and commented on the thread to try and identify the man in the photos. Investigators were able to track Shawn down based on some of that information.
Court documents filed Friday revealed Shawn was found at the Riverwind Casino. Police secured the exits as Shawn was arrested with a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic gun.
He was also in different clothes.
According to court documents, officers "found the clothes that were used during the robbery in the trash…,” in a nearby bathroom.
What's worse, Smith was approaching a terrible anniversary. Back on January 13, 2018 another man held her at gunpoint in the same store.
The suspect in that case, Randall Nelson, took a plea deal and is now serving 15 years for his crimes.
The family has owned the store for close to 40 years. In that time, they only recall three robberies.
Now, a mother is forced to leave devastating advice with her daughter.
“Hand them what they want. Let them go. Your life is valuable than what's in the register,” said McCathern.
Both men were already felons before the robbery and alleged robbery.
Police said Shawn has admitted to his charge and told officers he spent all of the stolen money at the casino.