EMSA CEO Provides Insight On Driving On Icy Roads
OKLAHOMA CITY - Road conditions are hazardous in many place across the metro following Thursday's winter weather.
From Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to midnight, EMSA responded to 169 emergency calls and 53 transports in the Oklahoma City metro. 111 those calls were for traffic accidents and included 26 transports.
The calls were for a range of emergencies, including traffic accidents, falls, hypothermia, and carbon monoxide.
EMSA CEO, James Winham tweeted recently, reminding people on the road to reduce their speed and move over one lane if safe to do so when approaching emergency scenes.