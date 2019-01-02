Trump Tells 'Haters' To 'Calm Down And Enjoy The Ride' In 2019
President Donald Trump wished 'the haters' and 'the fake news media' a happy new year on Twitter Tuesday morning, urging them to 'calm down and enjoy the ride.' Trump's all-capitalized tweet referred to "Trump derangement syndrome," a phrase commonly used by commentators on Fox News to refer to critics of the president who would rather focus on Trump's mistakes than accomplishments.
The president is currently locked in a stalemate with congressional Democrats over a partial government shutdown. Incoming House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer unveiled the outline of a bill to end the partial government shutdown as Democrats take control of the House this week. But the bill includes only $1.3 billion for border security, and since President Trump wants $5 billion for a border wall, the White House said Monday he will reject it.
The term "Trump derangement syndrome" is a play on "Bush derangement syndrome," which was coined by conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer in 2003, which he defined as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency – nay – the very existence of George W. Bush." Krauthammer later defined "Trump derangement syndrome" as a "general hysteria" among critics of Trump.
The term has been used by Trump supporters to accuse his opponents of acting hysterically. It has also been used by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and the president on Twitter before.