OKC Preparing For New Year's Eve Celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Arts Council Oklahoma City is preparing for the new year, as they start the set-up for the annual Opening Night New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Oklahoma City.
“If you're looking for a place to bring in the new year with community, something that's family friendly, and something for everyone, this is where you want to be,” Rachael Crawford, Co-chair of Opening Night, said.
The festivities begin this Monday, with the 6th annual Finale 5K at 3 p.m., starting at Colcord Drive in Bicentennial Park.
Opening Night 2019's evening events will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight.
The night will include live performances across nine stages, a children's area, 11 local food trucks, and the New Year's Cheers beverage tent, which is a new addition this year.
“This has been going on for 33 years. And it's the closest you’re going to get to a New Year’s Eve celebration, like New York style, in Oklahoma,” Crawford said.
In the children's area, located inside the Civic Center's Hall of Mirrors, there will be face painting by the Bricktown Clowns, interactive art projects, a photo booth, and live music.
People can also enjoy theatre, comedy, and magic shows as they ring in the New Year together.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will be performing the countdown, as the New Year's Eve ball is raised at midnight.
“You are going to need a wrist band to get into the venues. The outdoor stuff is free. But wristbands will get you into the venues to experience the entertainment,” Crawford said.
Wristbands are $8 dollars in advance and can be purchased at 7-Eleven stores, MidFirst Bank locations across the city, or on the Arts Council Oklahoma City's website.
They are also on sale for $10 the day of, at the Civic Center Music Hall.