Suspect Arrested In Killing Of California Police Officer
A suspect was arrested in the killing of a California police officer, police said Friday. Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was shot and killed during a traffic stop just hours after Christmas.
Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters that Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested in Bakersfield on Friday. The sheriff said Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally after crossing the border in Arizona.
Christianson didn't say when that happened but that he has been in the U.S. for several years. Christianson said Perez Arriaga is from Mexico and was trying to cross back over the border before his arrest.
The sheriff said Perez Arriaga had two prior drunken-driving arrests and known gang affiliations.
This is a developing story and will be updated.