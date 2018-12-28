Station 35
Paul George Out For Friday Night Game Versus Phoenix
PHOENIX, Arizona - Paul George has been ruled out for Friday night's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, reported News 9's Steve McGehee.
The Thunder (21-12) are looking to complete a season sweep of the Suns (9-26).
George leads Oklahoma City with 26.3 points per game on 45.2-percent field goal shooting. He had been listed as questionable with a right quad contusion.
Oklahoma City head coach Billy Donovan said he's not sure in which game George was injured but it was not the Christmas Day game versus Houston.
The Thunder and Suns tip off at 8 p.m.