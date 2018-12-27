Former Pauls Valley Hospital Employee Filing Second Lawsuit
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - Problems in Pauls Valley continue despite promises from the city to pay former hospital employees in full.
While majority of the employees were paid last week, three employees named in a recent class action lawsuit filed against the city continue to wait.
One of the named employees representing the more than 100 individuals in the class action suit says she's so upset she's taking matters into her own hands.
“I personally am going to file a civil lawsuit now,” said for Pauls Valley Hospital office manager Michelle Simmons.
In addition to the class action lawsuit, Simmons says the city will soon have to contend with more legal problems. A second suit has been filed on her behalf. She says like everyone else she's tired of getting jerked around.
“It did cause extra stress. I had made arrangements because they had guaranteed us we were going to get our checks, so I made arrangements to pay past due bills and now I can’t even do that,” said Simmons.
Last week Simmons says she went to collect her paycheck when she was told she didn’t have one.
“He pointed at me and said there's no check here for you, you have to talk to your lawyer because you have filed a lawsuit,” said Simmons.
She also says while most of her fellow co-workers were paid, it wasn't in full.
“None of the employees who did get their paychecks, they still didn’t get their PTO paid out, there was no severance pay even though there was a policy,” she said.
Pauls Valley City Attorney, Jay Carlton, did not return News 9’s calls for comment.