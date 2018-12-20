Man Offering $10K Reward After Construction Equipment Stolen From Jobsite In S. OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - In the overnight hours of December 6, thieves burglarized a jobsite near South Council and Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.
Now, the victim is offering a $10,000 reward for the recovery of his property. Also, another $2,000 if the thief is held accountable.
Wayne Null said this is what was stolen from him.
It’s described as a Cat950G, weighing about 49,000 lbs., with 7,200 hours on the meter.
“I have, with almost no doubt in my mind, this location was cased out a couple of weeks prior. It was methodically organized,” said Null. “I can tell by the tracks they tried to get away rather rapidly. They actually ran into this storage shed here. Stopped, waited for the hydraulics to warm up, and then turned, drove it out, knocking down our gate.”
This isn't the first time Null has been burglarized. A work truck was stolen from him a few years ago.
“They found it two days later in Yukon, stripped, towed it to a parking lot, taken all the parts off of it that they could sell,” said Null.
Without this machinery, completing an estimated seven-year project will be a big burden.
Null did not have insurance on the Cat950G.
“Not only am I out the loss, but I have to replace the equipment, or go rent equipment, or do something,” Null said. “It was a huge investment for me. This will probably be my last project based on my age. It was a big bite.”
The victim is working to try and find surveillance footage from the area.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call the number on the flyer, or Oklahoma City Police.