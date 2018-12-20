"We do not see any signs of the American withdrawal from Syria," Putin said. "But we see that it is possible."

Standing by Maria Butina

"I don't know what she can confess," Putin said of Maria Butina, who is currently detained in the United States after pleading guilty to acting as a covert agent for the Russian government. Butina, a Russian citizen, was charged with trying to infiltrate conservative political groups in the U.S.

"She has not been acting under any guidance or any (direction) from the Russian authorities," Putin continued, suggesting that she may have entered her guilty plea because of threats or intimidation.

Putin said, however, that the Russian state was "not indifferent to her future. We will support her as far as we can."

Press conference known for its pageantry

Putin faced the media during a massive annual press conference for which a reported 1702 journalists were accredited. In past years, the marathon conference ran for over four hours and has been known for its pageantry.

Though members of the international press do attend, the majority of questions are usually asked by local journalists from around Russia. Competing with one another for attention, they wave bright signs in order to get called on. This year, attendees were asked to restrict the size of their posters so as not to block television cameras.

Russia's media has been categorized as "Not free" by the group Freedom House. Ahead of this year's conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview that, "If somebody tries to dispute the fact that there is freedom of speech in Russia, I am ready to argue with them forever," according to the Russian state news agency, TASS.