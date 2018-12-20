News
3 More Flu Deaths Reported Bringing Total To 10 This Flu Season
Three more flu deaths have been reported in Oklahoma, according to the state health department.
This brings the total number of flu deaths to 10.
The current flu season began on Sept. 1, 2018. Approximately 173 hospitalizations have been reported since flu season began.
Tulsa County has had 39 hospitalizations which is the most by more than three times. Oklahoma County had the next highest amount with 10.
Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus which is spread by infected people coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by others. Its impact can be severe in some cases, especially among seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.
The CDC states the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated.