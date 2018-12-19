OKC To Repair Street Lights Without Copper
OKLAHOMA CITY - There's a current plan in place to fix all the broken street lights on a major Oklahoma City road.
The OKC Boulevard will be totally done by the middle of 2019.
A majority of the street lights on the portion of road currently open have been stripped of their copper wiring and don't work.
West of Western Avenue to Virginia you can see boxes at the base of light poles that have been pried open and empty.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the lights will be repaired under a current project with a mix of aluminum and Copper wiring.
Meanwhile, City officials say they've started using aluminum wiring as well.
“It has a slightly smaller installation cost. At least for copper thieves is not a describable product,” says OKC Director of Public Works.
The city is also looking to install tamper proof boxes.
As for the Boulevard project, ODOT must fix all the street lights before handing off maintenance duties to city officials.