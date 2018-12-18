My 2 Cents: Downtown OKC Streetcars
OKLAHOMA CITY - I've waited a long time to ride a streetcar through downtown Oklahoma City, and it turns out I had to wait a little longer when I actually went to ride one Tuesday.
Many of you went along with me on Facebook Live but we got off to a slow start. When I arrived at the streetcar platform at 4th and Broadway the electronic board said the next street car would be by in 17 minutes which seemed unusually long to me.
But in fact it was 31 minutes before a street car finally pulled in.
The folks on board were cheerful and friendly and almost to a person, on the streetcar just for fun. The rails were smooth, the ride comfortable, but I had to know about the delay, and a streetcar 'fare inspector' had the answer. People are parking over the white lines in the streetcar lane.
"One of the cars got stuck for a period of time and that will back everybody else," he said.
We knew there'd be a learning cure.
Overall the full downtown ride was fun, with a lot of stops, took close to an hour for the full loop.
Remember, it's free to ride the streetcars up until January 5th.