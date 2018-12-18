Thunder-Bulls Fracas Nearly Spills Into Stands
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City-Chicago game was halted for several minutes with 4:27 left in the second quarter Monday night after a melee broke out near the Thunder bench when Chicago's Cameron Payne fouled Terrance Ferguson and, nearly simultaneously, Westbrook and Kris Dunn exchanged pushes.
Eventually the shoving matches spilled into the front row between the bench and the scorer's table, with Robin Lopez and Jerami Grant locking up.
Eventually, Westbrook and Grant were assessed technical fouls for Oklahoma City, while Dunn and Lopez were whistled for technicals for the Bulls.
Oklahoma City won the game 121-96 to improve to 19-10 on the season.
The Thunder travel to northern California for a Wednesday night date with the Sacramento Kings.
Associated Press contributed to this report.