Authorities Searching For Missing, Endangered Juvenile From Del City
Tuesday, December 18th 2018, 5:53 AM CST
Authorities are searching for a missing, endangered juvenile from Del City.
Officials say William Kilgore, 13 was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with orange writing, jeans and red Nike sneakers.
Kilgore is described as 4'3" tall, 90 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he struggles to speak, is half deaf in both ears and does not have his hearing aids or a cell phone.
The child was last seen near southeast 44th Street and Clendon Way after 6 p.m. Sunday. Officials said Kilgore has a proven medical or physical disability.
Authorities believe the juvenile may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
