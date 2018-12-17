"You deal with a lot of people with mental health issues. Anytime you work with the public, you know, sometimes you have to clean up blood or bodily fluids and, so you don't know that when you get to library school that working in a public library can be really wild situation," she said. "So we were talking, some friends and I, who all knew Amber, that that could have been any of us. We've all had to kick somebody out. We've all been threatened."