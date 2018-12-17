Librarian From Oklahoma Murdered In California
OKLAHOMA CITY - A librarian from Oklahoma was shot and killed in California.
Police said she was targeted by a man she banned from a library in Sacramento.
Amber Clark, 41, worked at the Northwest Library in Oklahoma City for three years before she moved to California.
During her time in Oklahoma, she made plenty of friends, like Julia McConnell. "It takes a while to get to know Amber. She's a pretty private person. And once you get to know her you just find out what an amazing person she is."
McConnell is still in shock after fining out her friend was killed.
Police say Clark, who was working at a library in Sacramento, kicked a guy out back in October.
Officials are unsure of why she kicked him out, but said he came back to the library and shot her several times while she sat in her car.
"Amber was a tough cookie. She wasn't a victim. So it doesn't even seem likely that someone like Amber, that something like this could happen to her." McConnell said, "You know she didn't let anybody push her around and could really stand up and speak up for herself. So she wasn't a pushover."
McConnell says that working at a library can be dangerous.
"You deal with a lot of people with mental health issues. Anytime you work with the public, you know, sometimes you have to clean up blood or bodily fluids and, so you don't know that when you get to library school that working in a public library can be really wild situation," she said. "So we were talking, some friends and I, who all knew Amber, that that could have been any of us. We've all had to kick somebody out. We've all been threatened."
McConnell says she’ll remember the good times with Clark
"Just how much fun we had sitting at the reference desk, laughing. We always would joke about the musical, the library musical that we are going to put on." She said, "So I really hope to remember who she was in life and not the way that she died."