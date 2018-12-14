7-Year-Old Chelsea Girl Dies After Being Kicked By Horse
CHELSEA, Oklahoma - A Chelsea man is rallying the troops to help a family who experienced a tragedy this week, when 7-year-old Jamey Reed died after a horse kicked her in the neck.
Patrick Brashers said he didn't even know the Reed family before this whole thing happened, but he knew he had to do something to make this holiday season as stress free as possible.
"I have a 6-year-old daughter, so I can understand how that would feel, especially right here at Christmas," Brasher said.
Brashers said he was stunned when he heard about Jamey's death.
"She was in a pen with a horse," he said. "Either the horse got startled, and she got kicked in the side of the neck."
He said he immediately contacted a family member, asking if there was some way he could help.
That's when Brashers said Jamey's dad asked to meet him.
"He just kept saying, 'Hold your babies close,'" Brashers said. "He didn't want to accept help. He said, 'I want to work and I want to pay for my daughter. That's what a father should do.'"
But Brashers eventually convinced Jamey's dad to allow the community to step in and help through a GoFundMe page.
"We've already raised over $3,050 in less than 17 hours, 16 hours," he said. "And these are from a lot of people who don't even know her at all."
Just a few hours after Brasher's interview, that number jumped up to more than $4,300 to help Jamey's family cover her funeral expenses.
"Community's really pulled together," Brashers said. "That's the great part about Chelsea."
"It's Christmas," he continued. "And Christmas is the season for giving."