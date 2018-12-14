OKC Streetcar Makes Official Debut Friday
Friday is finally the day the streetcar in Oklahoma City will be back and running downtown.
The streetcar doesn't start officially running until the grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday.
The ceremony will be held at Leadership Square near the Business District stop.
Embark representatives call this a historic day, and expect thousands at the kick-off event. They even expect there to be lines this weekend.
Usually they say people can expect to wait no more than 15 minutes between streetcars.
But remember there could be lines the first few weeks and they anticipate crowds on busy nights.
"If you have every major attraction at its capacity such as the Thunder game, the Cox Convention Center... it definitely will probably run a little longer between cars arriving... but for the most part we are looking somewhere between 15 and 18 minutes," said Michael Scroggins, Marketing Manager.
The streetcar will be free for the first three weeks of service launch, running from Dec. 14 through January 5.