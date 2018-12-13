News
OCPD: Nationwide Bomb Threats Made, Including At Least 9 In OKC
Thursday, December 13th 2018, 12:58 PM CST
Updated:
The Oklahoma City Police Department officers have investigated multiple bomb threats made across the metro Thursday.
According to the OCPD, officers have responded to at least nine threats and none have been credible.
At this time, officers are on scene at Wiley Post Airport, but nothing has been found.
Here are the locations officers have responded to so far:
- 26 East Main Street
- 1908 North Classen Boulevard
- 7301 Northwest 50th Street
- 8701 North Kelly Avenue
- 7200 Northwest 63rd Street
- 1509 Southwest 104th Street
- 2025 South Nicklas Avenue
- 201 Robert S. Kerr Avenue
- 923 North Robinson Avenue
OCPD says bomb threats across the nation have been made Thursday through email.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.