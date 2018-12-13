Miami Beach police did not immediately respond to a request from CBS News for a copy of the original police report. Pizzi, who has seen the report, said it contradicts the video and amounts to a "bold-faced lie." According to the Miami Herald, the report says the man called the officers "crackers," acted agitated and "appeared as if he wanted to challenge" one of the officers. It says the man said, "what, what," and then "clenched his fist, took a fighting stance and leaned into" the officer's face, and the officer struck the man with his fist because he feared for his safety.