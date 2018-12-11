The jail is working with them, "To try to figure out what are the best options,” said Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Mark Opgrande. “There's a lot of people that are working on it. They've been working on it for years to try to decide, ‘Do you need a new building? Do you need to retrofit it? Do you need new piping systems?’ It all depends on where the money comes from, because that's the big issue. Where does the money come from?"