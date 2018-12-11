Concert Ticket Sale Through Social Media Turns Into Armed Robbery In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man selling concert tickets through social media ends up being the victim of an armed robbery.
The victim and his girlfriend were robbed Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Drexel Flats apartments in southwest Oklahoma City.
911 Caller: “They all three put guns to my head.”
The male victim called 911 after the armed robbery. He was selling concert tickets on Facebook and arranged to meet the buyers at the apartment complex. The victim and his girlfriend were sitting in their car when three suspects approached them.
911 Caller: “I was selling some concert tickets to these guys and they all came out and put guns to me and my girlfriend’s head. Stole my phone, stole my wallet.”
He told police the suspect also took the tickets, his car keys and his girlfriend's purse.
A resident heard the commotion and saw three men run from a car. The victims asked the witness for help calling police.
911 Caller: “I seen them with her purse and running. And one of them came back, and then he seen me and took off running.”
When officers arrived, the witness led them to the apartment where the suspects were hiding.
“Witnesses saw them run toward an apartment,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “And actually kick on the door and tell them to open the door.”
Officers found the apartment and ordered all three suspects out.
Police arrested 21-year-old Kamari Cole and 20-year-old Jaylan Johnson. A third suspect was interviewed and released.
“That investigation is still ongoing, as to what is going to happen to the third suspect,” said Knight.
Police remind the public if they are selling items through social media, arrange to meet the buyer in the lobby of the downtown Oklahoma City police headquarters or any of the division stations.