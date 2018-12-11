Harrah HS Principal Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting 2 Shawnee Officers
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - The Harrah High School principal is accused of hitting two Shawnee police officers when they were investigating a disturbance.
Kenneth Riddle was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery, interfering with a 911 call, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.
Police were called about midnight on Sunday to a home in Shawnee. When officers arrived, they heard screaming coming from inside the home.
A man got out of the home after police identified themselves. The man reportedly hit one officer in the face and hit the second officer in the chest, Shawnee police said.
Police struggled with the man and handcuffed him. When they searched the home, they found a woman bleeding from her face and hands on the bedroom floor, police said.
The woman was treated and released by paramedics at the scene.
Riddle was booked into the Pottawatomie County jail.