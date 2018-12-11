News
Broken Arrow Alum, MLB Pitcher Donates $5K For HS Championship Rings
Tuesday, December 11th 2018, 10:21 AM CST
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Monday night was special for the Broken Arrow football team as the BA Board of Education recognized the team for winning its first state title in school history two weeks ago.
The board also approved a $5,000 donation from Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley to pay for championship rings.
Bradley played quarterback for two years at BA and led the baseball team to a state title in 2011.