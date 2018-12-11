News
Semi Rollover On NW Expressway Impacted Morning Commuters
Tuesday, December 11th 2018, 8:31 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene of a semi rollover accident in northwest Oklahoma City, Tuesday morning.
Officials arrived at the scene along Northwest Expressway, east of Council Road around 8 a.m. A Hazmat team arrived on scene to assist.
The semi was turned upright after an hour. Traffic in the area was diverted around the accident.
The drive of the semi was uninjured.