Tulsa Assisted Living Center Resident Targeted By Debit Card Thieves
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police release surveillance photos of a woman they say stole from an elderly man while he was asleep at a Tulsa assisted living center.
News On 6 first told you about this woman a week ago, right after the incident. Tulsa Police are still looking for her and now they are looking one other person who she may have worked with.
Police are using their "Catch Em If You Can" program to try and identify the people in the photos.
They say that after the debit card was stolen by the woman, a man made three fraudulent charges at the Walmart store near 81st and Lewis.
The family of the victim had camera installed inside the Prairie Rose Living Center apartment. Those cameras caught a woman walking around the victim's apartment and at one point she picks up what looks to be a wallet.
Shortly after, $800 was charged on his debit card.
If you know anything that can help police the two people in the pictures, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.