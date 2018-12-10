Norman Public Schools Files Lawsuit Against Parents Whose Children Were In Bus Crash
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Parents whose children were involved in a September bus crash In Lampasas, Texas will head to court. The district filed a suit Monday, suing the parents.
Norman Public Schools has $1 million in insurance to pay out for medical bills for everyone injured. And while that's the maximum limit under Oklahoma law, it won't be enough to cover everyone involved.
The bus was caring 24 students when it hydroplaned while in route to Sea World.
According to investigators the bus crossed the center of the road when the driver, principal Ty Bell, attempted to get back in the correct lane. He eventually lost control, sending the bus skidding into a ditch.
After rolling through a fence the bus came to a stop.
And while all 28 occupants survived the crash, many were treated for injuries, some more serious than others.
One mother shared images taken moments after the crash. Her 11-year-old daughter Piper Draper was on the bus and suffered a broken shoulder and torn ligaments in her knee.
Piper's mother says after her husband was injured on the job, the family was left without medical insurance and has no way to cover her daughter's medical bills.
She said if the district's insurance only covers up to $1 million, many students and their families will be left facing a mountain of debt.
It will now be up to the families' attorneys to decide whose bills will be paid.