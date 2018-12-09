News
Silver Alert Issued For McClain County Man
McCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Silver Alert has been issued for a McClain County man, police report.
According to officials, 85-year-old Walter Heironimus is a white male who was that seen wearing a blue striped polo and blue jeans around 9 a.m. near the 14600 block of 250th Street.
Officials said Heironimus has dementia and left his residence in an unknown direction driving a white, 2005 Ford F150.
Anyone with information on Heironimus's is asked to contact authorities immediately.