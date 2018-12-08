New Information About Suspect in OKC/Norman Chase
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - The suspect is no stranger to the criminal justice system, mostly because of her numerous traffic charges.
Police say 27-year-old Daydrion Dennis refused to stop yesterday for Oklahoma City Police, leading officers on a chase that ended in a Cleveland County crash. Dennis was running from felony warrants.
Documents show a warrant for her arrest out of Cleveland County for operating a motor vehicle without a license or an expired license.
She also has felony charges- out of Oklahoma County for driving while under the influence, carrying a firearm while under the influence of drugs, driving with privilege suspended, and unlawful transportation of an open container.
Now- Oklahoma Highway Patrol will determine if Dennis will face new charges for Friday's chase.
"As far as being placed into custody, that has yet to be determined." said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Paul Timmons.
Dennis and her passengers were taken to the hospital after they crashed yesterday.