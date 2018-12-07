OKC Streetcar Service Begins In 1 Week
OKLAHOMA CITY - After a hiatus that lasted more than a century, streetcars will make their return to Oklahoma City next Friday. The $131 million, seven-car and five-mile long system, will include 22 stops and will connect several key areas of town.
Roger Cude owns Waters Edge Winery next to Cultivar Mexican Kitchen at 7th and Broadway Avenue. He and Cultivar’s Gary Goldman estimate streetcar construction along Broadway cost them more than $400,000 in sales. However, Goldman and Cude both agree that there will be a big payoff, that will eclipse all of the pain in the end.
“It isn’t going to happen overnight,” said Cude. “We hope it will bring in a new group of tourists, a new set of eyes to the businesses here.”
It will cost a dollar to ride an Oklahoma City streetcar, and three bucks to get an all-day pass.
EMBARK Spokesman Michael Scroggins says the city will be promoting all businesses along the path of the streetcar system heavily. And as a bonus, once the system opens next Friday, the city won’t begin charging riders until Saturday January 5.