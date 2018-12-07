QB Murray Expects Hollywood Brown To Play In Orange Bowl
NEW YORK CITY - Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman finalist Kyler Murray said Friday afternoon that he expects wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to play in the Orange Bowl.
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins talked to Murray in New York City.
The Sooners take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the college football national semifinal at 7 p.m. Dec. 29. Murray is in New York this weekend for the Heisman Trophy presentation. Murray is one of three finalists with the other two being Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Brown appeared to have injured his foot in Oklahoma's 39-27 win over Texas in the Big 12 championship game.
The Sooners junior has 1,318 receiving yards on the 2018 season, including 10 touchdowns.