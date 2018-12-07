OKLAHOMA CITY - A firefighter was injured Friday morning while crews were battling a northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire. 

The fire happened at a complex near N Portland Avenue and NW 23rd Street.

The firefighter was injured in a fall and did not suffer burn injuries, the fire department said.

The injured firefighter reportedly fell through a hole in a floor to the floor below at a vacant apartment building.

Fire officials said crews were called Thursday night to the same complex in relation to another fire.

Fire investigators are questioning a person of interest in connection with the two fires.

