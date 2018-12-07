Suspects Crash Into Yukon Home During Police Pursuit
Three suspects are in custody after a pursuit with Yukon police.
Authorities were involved in a short chase with a suspect near Elm Street and southwest 4th Street.
Police said they responded to an alarm call at the Big K Pawn Shop around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Officers observed three suspects fleeing the business. Two suspects got inside a vehicle and the other fled on foot.
During the pursuit, the suspects' vehicle crashed into a home near south 10th Street and Poplar Avenue. The homeowner said he was awake watching the weather on t.v. when he and his wife heard the crash into their home.
"I was sitting there watching the weather and about to start getting dressed and it sounded like the car was skidding and sliding and then a big slam," said Dave Raines.
"I come to the door and I start hearing the police screaming "Stop, stop" so I knew somebody was running."
Raines said he's fortunate the suspects' vehicle didn't crash into the living room where his wife was sleeping.
"If they had gone through that window, they would have ended up getting her. It could have been a lot worse," he said.
Raines also said he has a message for the suspects.
"Get a job. You don't have to go out and do stuff like that."
No injuries were reported.