News
Catoosa Police Thwart Attempted Kidnapping
Thursday, December 6th 2018, 6:06 PM CST
Updated:
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Catoosa Police said they have made an arrest in an attempted kidnapping. The suspect has been identified as Travis Reid Wilson.
Officers were called to check out a suspicious subject at the Catoosa Walmart and arrived to hear a female screaming for help, according to Officer Brent Colbert. Colbert said the suspect - who fought officers - had a Taser, zip ties and gasoline with him.
Wilson was taken into custody, and police said he then admitted to attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend.
Amy Kauffman will have more on this story in our 9 and 10 p.m. newscasts.