Nicoma Park Officer Arrested For Child Sex Abuse Allegations
NICOMA PARK, Oklahoma - A Nicoma Park police officer was arrested on Wednesday at his home following a multi-state investigation.
Oklahoma State Buerau of Investigation agents arrested Michael Lindsey, 35, on 14 complaints of child sexual abuse and one complaint of sexual battery.
Lindsey is accused of molesting boys in three different states.
The Nicoma Park Police Chief, Edward Smith said the allegations and arrest come as a shock to his small department. Lindsey was immediately suspended the officer of his duties.
“This is a very unfortunate circumstance for us,” said Smith.
He said he never expected one of his own to face a multi-state investigation.
OSBI agents were notified on Nov. 1 by a police department in Illinois that Lindsey allegedly molested three boys. The victims, at the time, lived in Oklahoma, Illinois and Tennessee.
“There was nothing in his background that ever indicated that where would ever be an issue,” said Smith.
The OSBI said the sex abuse allegations date back to 2008 and the young victims were close to Lindsey.
“Victims in this were family friends,” said Special Agent Steve Tanner, OSBI. “They’ve known each other for quite some time.”
Smith said they have never had any complaints against Lindsey since he joined the force as a reserve officer in 2017. Lindsey was hired as a full-time officer in November.
“Prior to that from about 2014 to 2017 he was a reserve officer for the city of Forest Park,” said Smith.
The investigation into Lindsey's past is far from over. OSBI agents searched his home and seized electronics that will be forensically analyzed.
The next step is prosecution.
“The District Attorneys of all three states and counties will get together and decide which is the best way to move forward with the prosecution of him,” said Tanner.
Lindsey is in the Oklahoma County jail and his bond was set at $145,000.