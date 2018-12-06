5 Suspects Arrested After Standoff In Wynnewood
WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma - Five suspects were arrested after a reported standoff situation at a mobile home off 3250, near Interstate 35 and Exit 66 in Wynnewood Thursday afternoon.
“The original call was that a female was being held at gunpoint by a male individual,” said Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes.
Sheriff Rhodes said that three of those suspects surrendered peacefully, while two others ran off into the woods.
The Judicial 21 Taskforce was then called in around noon.
Law enforcement confirms they have been to the home before. The property is known for drug activity and its ties to the Irish Mob, according to investigators.
Sarah Burnett, Robert Mooneyham, and Lindell Kittrepeople were taken into custody on the front lawn.
Sheriff Rhodes said that Charles "Bully" Foster and Heather Rae Tucker were the other two suspects who went out the back door.
Bob Mills Sky News 9 circled the scene from above. The taskforce asked pilot Jim Gardner to scan through the trees.
Tucker was already wanted out of McClain County. Deputies within that jurisdiction said she'd been in and out of their jail 17 times.
As for Foster, his background includes numerous drug crimes and a previous kidnapping charge.
“We were able to make phone contact with the male individual, who stated that he was in a field behind the trailer. He surrendered over the phone, and we went down there and got him out of the field. The female did the same,” said Sheriff Rhodes.
The last two suspects were soon arrested.
No one was harmed during the incident.
The sheriff said a gun, as well as methamphetamine, and marijuana were found inside the home.
Charges will be presented to the Garvin County District Attorney's Office Friday.