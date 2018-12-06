OSDH: 6 Deaths So Far This Flu Season
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced the deaths of two more people from the flu. That brings the total to six, so far this season.
All six of the deaths were of people 50-years-old or older. Four of the deaths occurred in Northeast Oklahoma, one in the Southwest and one in Tulsa County.
The current flu season began on Sept. 1, 2018. Approximately 134 hospitalizations have been reported since flu season began.
Tulsa County has had 33 hospitalizations which is the most by more than three times. Oklahoma County had the next highest amount with 10.
Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus which is spread by infected people coughing, sneezing or touching a surface handled by others. Its impact can be severe in some cases, especially among seniors, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC.
The CDC states the best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated.