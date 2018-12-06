OSBI Arrests Nicoma Park Police Officer for Child Sexual Abuse
The OSBI has arrested a Nicoma Park police officer for child sexual abuse.
Authorities say Michael Lindsey, 35 was arrested on one count of child sexual abuse following an ongoing investigation.
OSBI said they were requested by the Fairview Heights, (Illinois) Police Department to assist with a child sexual abuse case on November 1, 2018.
Three separate victims disclosed sexual abuse by Lindsey that had occurred since 2008, in Oklahoma, Illinois, and Tennessee.
An investigation was initiated by the OSBI in conjunction with Illinois and Tennessee authorities.
On December 5, 2018, agents with the OSBI and detectives with the Fairview Heights Police Department contacted Lindsey at his residence in Harrah, Oklahoma.
Lindsey was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.
A search warrant was served on his residence and the investigation continues.